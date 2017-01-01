Grilled Mushroom-and-Asparagus Salad

Leigh Beisch
Yield
Serves 4 (serving size: about 2 cups)
Health.com
March 2016

Mushrooms are a great source of potassium, which helps lower blood pressure. They also provide vitamin E, which works as a disease-fighting antioxidant.

Ingredients

  • Balsamic vinegar
  • Extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 minced garlic cloves
  • Fresh lemon juice
  • Dijon mustard
  • 1 bunch asparagus, trimmed
  • 8 baby portobello mushrooms, or 4 large
  • 8 cups mesclun salad greens

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 173
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 14g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 387mg
  • Calcium per serving 100mg

How to Make It

Preheat the grill to high. Whisk 1/4 cup vinegar, 3 tablespoons oil, garlic, 2 teaspoons each juice and mustard, and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Place asparagus and mushrooms in a zip-top plastic bag with half of dressing; marinate 15 minutes. Grill asparagus 5 minutes. Grill mushrooms, gill sides down, for 4 minutes; turn. Grill 7 more minutes. Slice thickly. Toss greens with vegetables and dressing. Serve warm.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up