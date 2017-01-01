Chicken-and-Cornbread Salad with Lime

Yield
Serves 4 (serving size: about 2 1/2 cups)
March 2016

This dish is packed with heart-healthy monounsaturated fat. Cornbread is also a great source of whole grains.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 4 cups cornbread, cut into large cubes
  • Fresh lime juice
  • Extra-virgin olive oil
  • Ground cumin
  • 3 (6-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken-breast halves
  • Chopped tomato
  • Chopped red onion
  • 1 romaine heart, chopped

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 390
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 10g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 30g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 34g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 94mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 760mg
  • Calcium per serving 153mg

How to Make It

Preheat grill to high. Preheat oven to 350°. Toast cornbread 10 minutes. Whisk together 2 tablespoons juice, 2 tablespoons olive oil, and 1 1/2 teaspoons cumin. Brush 1 tablespoon mixture on chicken; season with salt and pepper. Grill 5 minutes per side; slice. Toss cornbread, 1 1/2 cups tomato, 3/4 cup onion, and romaine with dressing. Season with salt and pepper. Top with chicken.

