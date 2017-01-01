- Calories per serving 390
- Fat per serving 14g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 10g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 30g
- Carbohydrate per serving 34g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 94mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 760mg
- Calcium per serving 153mg
Chicken-and-Cornbread Salad with Lime
Leigh Beisch
This dish is packed with heart-healthy monounsaturated fat. Cornbread is also a great source of whole grains.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Preheat grill to high. Preheat oven to 350°. Toast cornbread 10 minutes. Whisk together 2 tablespoons juice, 2 tablespoons olive oil, and 1 1/2 teaspoons cumin. Brush 1 tablespoon mixture on chicken; season with salt and pepper. Grill 5 minutes per side; slice. Toss cornbread, 1 1/2 cups tomato, 3/4 cup onion, and romaine with dressing. Season with salt and pepper. Top with chicken.