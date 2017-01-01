Classic Jamaican Rice and Peas

Rita Maas
Yield
Serves 4 (serving size: 1 cup)
Health.com
March 2016

Many island dwellers refer to kidney beans as "peas," so don't let the title fool you. This classic Jamaican dish is low in fat yet high in fiber, protein, and calcium.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 1 (14-ounce) can light coconut milk
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground allspice
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • Pinch of freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 fresh thyme sprigs
  • 1 garlic clove, crushed
  • 1 cup long-grain white rice (such as jasmine)
  • 1 (15-ounce) can dark kidney beans, rinsed and drained

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 363
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 13g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 66g
  • Fiber per serving 11g
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 323mg
  • Calcium per serving 46mg

How to Make It

Combine the first 7 ingredients (through garlic) in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, and bring to a boil. Stir in rice; reduce the heat to low. Cover and cook 20 minutes, or until all the liquid is absorbed. Remove pan from heat; remove the thyme sprigs and garlic, and discard. Gently stir in the beans. Cover and let stand 5 minutes before serving.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up