- Calories per serving 363
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 13g
- Carbohydrate per serving 66g
- Fiber per serving 11g
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 323mg
- Calcium per serving 46mg
Classic Jamaican Rice and Peas
Rita Maas
Many island dwellers refer to kidney beans as "peas," so don't let the title fool you. This classic Jamaican dish is low in fat yet high in fiber, protein, and calcium.
How to Make It
Combine the first 7 ingredients (through garlic) in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, and bring to a boil. Stir in rice; reduce the heat to low. Cover and cook 20 minutes, or until all the liquid is absorbed. Remove pan from heat; remove the thyme sprigs and garlic, and discard. Gently stir in the beans. Cover and let stand 5 minutes before serving.