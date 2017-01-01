- Calories per serving 181
- Fat per serving 2g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 38g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 105mg
- Calcium per serving 167mg
Fruit Bubble Drink
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Place all ingredients except pearls in a blender; puree until smooth. Pour pearls into a tall glass. Pour fruit mixture over pearls, and serve with a fat straw.