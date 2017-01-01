Fruit Bubble Drink

Yield
Makes 1 serving (serving size: about 12 ounces)
Health.com
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 cup crushed ice
  • 1 cup sliced fresh fruit (such as mango, papaya, or watermelon)
  • 1 tablespoon
  • 1/2 cup milk (or soy, almond, rice, or light coconut milk)
  • 1/4 cup

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 181
  • Fat per serving 2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 38g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 105mg
  • Calcium per serving 167mg

How to Make It

Place all ingredients except pearls in a blender; puree until smooth. Pour pearls into a tall glass. Pour fruit mixture over pearls, and serve with a fat straw.

