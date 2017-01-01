- Calories per serving 467
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 24%
- Fat per serving 12.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.8g
- Protein per serving 30.9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 53.4g
- Fiber per serving 4.5g
- Cholesterol per serving 75mg
- Iron per serving 4.1mg
- Sodium per serving 879mg
- Calcium per serving 62mg
Asian Pork Stir-Fry
How to Make It
Trim green bean ends; remove strings. Place beans into a large saucepan of boiling water; cook 3 minutes. Drain and plunge beans into ice water; drain. Set aside.
Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onions, ginger, and garlic; cook 3 minutes or until onions are crisp-tender, stirring frequently. Remove onion mixture from skillet; set aside.
Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in pan over medium-high heat. Add peppers; cook 3 minutes or until crisp-tender, stirring frequently.
Combine sherry and cornstarch in a small bowl.
Add green beans, onion mixture, cornstarch mixture, reserved Asian Barbecued Pork, and next 4 ingredients (through red pepper) to pan. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Cook 1 minute or until sauce thickens. Serve with rice.