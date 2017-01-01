Asian Pork Stir-Fry

Yield
Serves 5 (serving size: about 1 cup stir-fry and 2/3 cup rice)
Mary Corpening Barber and Sara Corpening Whiteford
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces green beans
  • 2 tablespoons peanut oil, divided
  • 2 cups sliced onion
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons chopped peeled fresh ginger
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 cup red bell pepper, cut into thin strips
  • 1/3 cup cream sherry
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 8 ounces
  • 1/2 cup fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 3 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon hoisin sauce
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 2 2/3 cups cooked rice

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 467
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 24%
  • Fat per serving 12.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.8g
  • Protein per serving 30.9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 53.4g
  • Fiber per serving 4.5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 75mg
  • Iron per serving 4.1mg
  • Sodium per serving 879mg
  • Calcium per serving 62mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Trim green bean ends; remove strings. Place beans into a large saucepan of boiling water; cook 3 minutes. Drain and plunge beans into ice water; drain. Set aside.

Step 2

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onions, ginger, and garlic; cook 3 minutes or until onions are crisp-tender, stirring frequently. Remove onion mixture from skillet; set aside.

Step 3

Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in pan over medium-high heat. Add peppers; cook 3 minutes or until crisp-tender, stirring frequently.

Step 4

Combine sherry and cornstarch in a small bowl.

Step 5

Add green beans, onion mixture, cornstarch mixture, reserved Asian Barbecued Pork, and next 4 ingredients (through red pepper) to pan. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Cook 1 minute or until sauce thickens. Serve with rice.

