- Calories per serving 455
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
- Fat per serving 15.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Protein per serving 33.6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 47.3g
- Fiber per serving 4.9g
- Cholesterol per serving 72mg
- Iron per serving 4.9mg
- Sodium per serving 725mg
- Calcium per serving 332mg
Italian Sausage Sandwiches
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 450°.
Step 2
Reheat onion and pepper mixture in a microwave-safe bowl on high for about 2 minutes or until heated through, stirring once after about 1 minute.
Step 3
In a separate dish, reheat sausages for 3 to 4 minutes or until heated through.
Step 4
Slice each baguette quarter in half horizontally, cutting almost through to the other side. Arrange bread on a baking sheet, cut sides up. Top half of each portion with 1 ounce cheese. Bake at 450° for 3 minutes or until cheese melts and bread is lightly toasted. Remove from oven.
Step 5
Spread mustard evenly over bread. Top with 2 sausage halves and 1/2 cup onion-pepper mixture.