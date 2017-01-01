Borscht

Rita Maas
Yield
Serves 4
Health.com
March 2016

Warm up those cold winter nights the Russian way with this simplified version of traditional beet soup. Beets are full of fiber, manganese, potassium, and folate, and their deep-purple pigment (a powerful cancer-fighting agent) gives this dish its signature pink hue. Tangy Greek yogurt adds a rich and creamy finish with less than half the calories and fat of sour cream.

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 1 large onion
  • Olive oil
  • 3 medium beets, peeled and diced
  • 2 (14-ounce) cans low-sodium chicken broth
  • Greek or plain whole-milk yogurt (mix the latter with sour cream)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 195
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 14g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 18g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 10mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 539mg
  • Calcium per serving 114mg

How to Make It

Chop onion, and sauté in 1 tablespoon olive oil until golden. Add beets, broth, and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer 20 minutes, or until beets are tender. Purée mixture in a blender until smooth. Whisk 1/2 cup hot soup into 1 cup yogurt, and stir yogurt mixture into soup, until well-blended.

