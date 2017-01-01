Yogurt-Berry Cups

Rita Maas
Yield
Serves 4
Health.com
March 2016

Slim down with fat-free or low-fat yogurt. This tasty snack (or dessert!) is rich in calcium and antioxidants.

Ingredients

  • 4 teaspoons Honey
  • 1 cup Greek or plain whole-milk yogurt
  • 2 1/4 cups strawberries, sliced
  • 1 cup blueberries
  • Chopped, toasted walnuts

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 166
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 24g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 8mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 32mg
  • Calcium per serving 101mg

How to Make It

Whisk 4 teaspoons honey into 1 cup yogurt. Spoon 1 tablespoon yogurt mixture into each of 4 parfait glasses or small bowls. Layer each portion with 1/2 cup strawberries, 1 tablespoon yogurt mixture, 1/4 cup blueberries, 1 tablespoon yogurt mixture, and the remaining 1/4 cup strawberries. Finish with remaining 1 tablespoon yogurt mixture and 1 tablespoon chopped nuts.

