- Calories per serving 311
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 54g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 1025mg
- Calcium per serving 119mg
Cucumber-and-Radish Stir-Fry with Rice Noodles
Radishes are packed with nutrients, but you have to eat both the root and greens to reap all the benefits. Radish greens are rich in vitamin C and calcium. Red globes are also rich in potassium.
How to Make It
Prepare noodles according to package directions. Drain well.
While noodles soak, heat canola oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add radish and cucumber; saute 1 minute, or until tender. Stir in 1/2 teaspoon salt, the next 3 ingredients, and the noodles. Sauté 1 minute.
Combine noodle mixture and watercress. Wipe skillet clean with paper towels. Sprinkle tofu with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Heat the sesame oil in the skillet over medium-high heat. Add tofu, and sauté 2 minutes. Serve the tofu over the noodle mixture. Sprinkle with sesame seeds.