Roast Lamb with Peppers and Mint Gremolata

Yield
Serves 8 (serving size: 4 ounces lamb, 1/2 cup vegetables, 2 tablespoons sauce, and 1 tablespoon gremolata)
March 2016

Add a small side salad of baby spinach or arugula for an extra serving of vegetables, rich in folate and antioxidants. Although this meal is high in fat, it is a great source of heart-healthy monounsaturated fat.

Ingredients

  • Lamb:
  • 5 cups vertically sliced red onion (about 2 onions)
  • 2 cups yellow bell pepper strips (about 2 peppers)
  • 2 cups orange bell pepper strips (about 2 peppers)
  • 2 cups red bell peppers strips (about 2 peppers)
  • 2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 6 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 1 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided
  • 1 (7 1/2-pound) leg of lamb, trimmed
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped flat-leaf parsley
  • 1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar
  • Gremolata:
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped fresh parsley
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped fresh mint
  • 3 tablespoons grated lemon rind
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 321
  • Fat per serving 22g
  • Saturated fat per serving 7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 11g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 19g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 14g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 62mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 295mg
  • Calcium per serving 48mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 450°. To prepare the lamb, combine the first 8 ingredients (through garlic) in a large bowl; add 4 tablespoons of the oil, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Toss well to combine. Place the vegetable mixture in the center of a large, deep roasting pan. Rub the remaining 2 tablespoons oil over the lamb, and sprinkle with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper.

Step 2

Place the lamb on top of the vegetable mixture. Insert a meat thermometer into the thickest portion of the lamb. Bake at 450° for 50 minutes. Reduce the oven temperature to 350° (do not remove the lamb from the oven). Bake 20 minutes more, or until the thermometer registers 150° (for medium-rare). Roast to desired degree of doneness, stirring the vegetables every 15 minutes. Place the roast on a heated platter, and cover with foil. Let stand 15 minutes before carving.

Step 3

Drain the vegetables through a fine sieve into a bowl (reserve the liquid for sauce). Place the vegetables in a bowl, and stir in the parsley and vinegar.

Step 4

To prepare the gremolata, combine the ingredients in a small bowl, and toss to combine. Serve a small spoonful with the lamb.

