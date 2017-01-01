- Calories per serving 72
- Fat per serving 0.0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 0.0g
- Carbohydrate per serving 19g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 52mg
- Calcium per serving 16mg
Homemade Ginger Ale
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine the sugar, ginger, and water in a small saucepan over medium-high heat, and bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve sugar. Reduce heat, and simmer 10 minutes; strain through a fine sieve into a pitcher, and cool. Add the club soda; garnish with lemon or candied ginger.
Step 2
Note: Syrup can be made and refrigerated, then combined with soda 1 serving at a time, using 2 tablespoons syrup per 1 cup soda.