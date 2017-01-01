- Calories per serving 362
- Fat per serving 12g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 18g
- Carbohydrate per serving 47g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 45mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 825mg
- Calcium per serving 213mg
Chicken and Dumplings
This healthy version of old-fashioned chicken dish contains skinless chicken thighs that are cooked in a mixture of carrot, leek, parsnip, celery and peas and topped with a low-fat dumpling mixture.
Make this comfort food guilt free by using fat-free milk instead of whole. For kosher eaters, use soy milk in place of dairy.
How to Make It
Heat the oil in a large, heavy-bottomed Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Combine the flour, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl. Dredge the chicken in flour mixture, and turn to coat; shake off excess flour. Add the chicken to the pot; cook 3 minutes on each side, or until well-browned. Transfer chicken to a plate.
Add leeks to pot; cook over medium heat 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Return chicken to pot, and stir in broth, carrots, parsnips, celery, thyme, and bay leaf. Bring to a boil. Partially cover; reduce heat. Simmer 15 minutes, or until chicken is cooked. Remove chicken from pan. Pull the meat from bones; discard bones. Return the chicken to the pot, and stir in peas.
To prepare the dumplings, sift together the flour, baking powder, and salt 3 times (this makes the dumplings very light). Combine the flour mixture, milk, and chives, and stir until moist.
Drop dough by 3 tablespoonfuls into a barely simmering chicken mixture. Cover and cook over medium-low heat 12 minutes, or until the dumplings are done (do not bring to a boil, or the dumplings will break up).