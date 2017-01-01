- Calories per serving 533
- Fat per serving 20g
- Saturated fat per serving 9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 28g
- Carbohydrate per serving 60g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 40mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 995mg
- Calcium per serving 575mg
Canadian Bacon-and-Cheese Quesadillas with Arugula Salad
Rita Maas
Choose turkey bacon and low-fat cheese to cut back on saturated fat. High intakes of saturated fat put you at risk for cardiovascular disease.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 400°. Coat 2 large baking sheets with cooking spray. Place 2 tortillas on each baking sheet. Divide 4 slices of Canadian bacon and cheese among tortillas. Sprinkle each tortilla with 3 tablespoons bell pepper. Top with remaining tortillas. Bake at 400° for 6 minutes, or until cheese melts. Toss 4 cups arugula with 1 tablespoon vinaigrette. Cut quesadillas into 4 wedges, and sprinkle with remaining bell pepper. Serve quesadillas with arugula salad.