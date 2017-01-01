Easiest Huevos Rancheros

Yield
Serves 4
Ingredients

  • 8 (6-inch) flour tortillas
  • Fat-free refried beans
  • Butter
  • 4 large eggs
  • Medium or hot salsa
  • Reduced-fat sour cream
  • 1 avocado, peeled and sliced

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 517
  • Fat per serving 24g
  • Saturated fat per serving 9g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 10g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 18g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 57g
  • Fiber per serving 9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 238mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Sodium per serving 970mg
  • Calcium per serving 144mg

How to Make It

Preheat the oven to 350°. Warm the tortillas. Heat 1 (16-ounce) can of beans in a small saucepan. Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a large nonstick skillet. Fry the eggs to the desired degree of doneness. Slightly overlap 2 tortillas on a warm plate. Place 2 tablespoons salsa, 1/3 cup beans, and 1 egg in the center of each plate. Garnish with salsa, sour cream, and avocado. Repeat the process with remaining ingredients.

