- Calories per serving 517
- Fat per serving 24g
- Saturated fat per serving 9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 10g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 18g
- Carbohydrate per serving 57g
- Fiber per serving 9g
- Cholesterol per serving 238mg
- Iron per serving 5mg
- Sodium per serving 970mg
- Calcium per serving 144mg
Easiest Huevos Rancheros
Rita Maas
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°. Warm the tortillas. Heat 1 (16-ounce) can of beans in a small saucepan. Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a large nonstick skillet. Fry the eggs to the desired degree of doneness. Slightly overlap 2 tortillas on a warm plate. Place 2 tablespoons salsa, 1/3 cup beans, and 1 egg in the center of each plate. Garnish with salsa, sour cream, and avocado. Repeat the process with remaining ingredients.