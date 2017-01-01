Sweet Crisps with Ricotta and Berries

Yield
Serves 2
Health.com
March 2016
Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 6 (6-inch) flour tortillas
  • Melted butter
  • Light brown sugar
  • Ground cinnamon
  • Whole-milk ricotta cheese
  • Honey
  • Fresh raspberries

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 559
  • Fat per serving 20g
  • Saturated fat per serving 10g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 15g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 83g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 47mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 438mg
  • Calcium per serving 250mg

How to Make It

Preheat the oven to 375°. Stack 3 tortillas, and cut off the rounded edges to make 3 squares. Repeat the process with 3 more tortillas. Place squares on a baking sheet; brush with 1 tablespoon butter. Combine 1 tablespoon sugar and 1/8 teaspoon cinnamon; sprinkle over squares. Bake at 375° for 10 minutes, or until golden. Cool on baking sheet. Spoon 2 tablespoons ricotta on each of 2 crisps. Drizzle each with honey; top with 4 raspberries. Repeat layers with 2 crisps, ricotta, honey, and berries. Top with remaining 2 crisps. Sprinkle with confectioners' sugar, if desired. Serve immediately.

