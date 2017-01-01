Sweet Crisps with Ricotta and Berries

Preheat the oven to 375°. Stack 3 tortillas, and cut off the rounded edges to make 3 squares. Repeat the process with 3 more tortillas. Place squares on a baking sheet; brush with 1 tablespoon butter. Combine 1 tablespoon sugar and 1/8 teaspoon cinnamon; sprinkle over squares. Bake at 375° for 10 minutes, or until golden. Cool on baking sheet. Spoon 2 tablespoons ricotta on each of 2 crisps. Drizzle each with honey; top with 4 raspberries. Repeat layers with 2 crisps, ricotta, honey, and berries. Top with remaining 2 crisps. Sprinkle with confectioners' sugar, if desired. Serve immediately.