Curried Pork

Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 1/2 cups)
Health.com
March 2016

This CL reader has been in America for nine years, their native country being England. They love Indian food, which is popular in their country. This is one of their favorite recipes that they cook all the time.

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray
  • 1 1/2 cups finely chopped onion
  • 1 cup chopped green bell pepper
  • 1 1/2 cups sliced mushrooms
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon curry powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 1/2 pounds boneless pork loin, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
  • 1 (14.5-ounce) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes, undrained

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 325
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 28%
  • Fat per serving 10.1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
  • Protein per serving 40.1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 17.6g
  • Fiber per serving 3.1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 100mg
  • Iron per serving 3.1mg
  • Sodium per serving 395mg
  • Calcium per serving 79mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

Heat a large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add onion and bell pepper; sauté 3 minutes. Add mushrooms, and sauté 2 minutes. Place the onion mixture in an 11 x 7-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray.

Step 3

Combine flour, curry powder, salt, and black pepper in a medium bowl, stirring with a whisk. Add pork; toss to coat. Recoat pan with cooking spray; place over medium-high heat. Add pork mixture; cook 5 minutes, browning on all sides. Add pork mixture to onion mixture. Pour tomatoes over pork mixture. Cover and bake at 350° 1 hour or until pork is done. Yield 4 servings (serving size: 1 1/2 cups).

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up