- Calories per serving 325
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 28%
- Fat per serving 10.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
- Protein per serving 40.1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 17.6g
- Fiber per serving 3.1g
- Cholesterol per serving 100mg
- Iron per serving 3.1mg
- Sodium per serving 395mg
- Calcium per serving 79mg
Curried Pork
This CL reader has been in America for nine years, their native country being England. They love Indian food, which is popular in their country. This is one of their favorite recipes that they cook all the time.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
Heat a large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add onion and bell pepper; sauté 3 minutes. Add mushrooms, and sauté 2 minutes. Place the onion mixture in an 11 x 7-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray.
Combine flour, curry powder, salt, and black pepper in a medium bowl, stirring with a whisk. Add pork; toss to coat. Recoat pan with cooking spray; place over medium-high heat. Add pork mixture; cook 5 minutes, browning on all sides. Add pork mixture to onion mixture. Pour tomatoes over pork mixture. Cover and bake at 350° 1 hour or until pork is done. Yield 4 servings (serving size: 1 1/2 cups).