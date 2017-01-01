- Calories per serving 261
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 29g
- Carbohydrate per serving 12g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 66mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 459mg
- Calcium per serving 30mg
Spicy Stir-Fried Chicken and Peanuts
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine the chicken pieces, soy sauce, sherry, cornstarch, sesame oil, and ground pepper in a medium bowl.
Step 2
Heat the canola oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the sliced ginger and crushed garlic, and stir-fry for 1 minute. Add the chicken mixture in an even layer, but do not stir for 1 minute. Stir-fry the chicken mixture for 4 minutes, or until the chicken is browned. Stir in the bell pepper pieces and crushed red pepper, and cook for 1 minute. Add the hoisin sauce and low-sodium chicken broth, and stir-fry for an additional 2 minutes, or until the chicken pieces are cooked through and the bell pepper pieces are crisp-tender. Stir in the peanuts.