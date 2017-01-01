- Calories per serving 92
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 6g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 589mg
- Calcium per serving 77mg
Cantonese Spinach with Garlic
Becky Luigart-Stayner
Get up close and personal with garlic. Studies have shown that garlic reduces cholesterol and blood pressure—plus, it spices up bland food!
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Heat oil in a wok or nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add garlic; cook 3 minutes, stirring constantly. Add half of spinach; stir-fry 1 minute. Add remaining spinach; stir-fry 1 minute. Add wine, sugar, and salt; stir-fry 1 minute.