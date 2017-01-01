Cantonese Spinach with Garlic

Becky Luigart-Stayner
Yield
serves 4
Health.com
March 2016

Get up close and personal with garlic. Studies have shown that garlic reduces cholesterol and blood pressure—plus, it spices up bland food!

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 8 medium garlic cloves, peeled and crushed
  • 1 pound prewashed baby spinach
  • 1 tablespoon rice wine
  • 3/4 teaspoon sugar
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 92
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 6g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 589mg
  • Calcium per serving 77mg

How to Make It

Heat oil in a wok or nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add garlic; cook 3 minutes, stirring constantly. Add half of spinach; stir-fry 1 minute. Add remaining spinach; stir-fry 1 minute. Add wine, sugar, and salt; stir-fry 1 minute.

