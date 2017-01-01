- Calories per serving 155
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 18g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 19mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 461mg
- Calcium per serving 21mg
Szechuan Spicy Eggplant
Rita Maas
Eggplant is yin. Cooking it with yang ingredients like chili-garlic paste, pork, and fresh ginger balances the dish.
Choosing lean meats reduces fat. For even less saturated fat, try lean chicken instead.
How to Make It
Step 1
Arrange eggplant in a vegetable steamer. Steam, covered, 5 minutes, or until eggplant is tender; set aside.
Step 2
Whisk broth and next 5 ingredients (through paste) in a bowl.
Step 3
Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet or wok over medium-high heat. Add garlic and ginger; stir-fry 30 seconds. Add pork; stir-fry 2 minutes, or until pork loses its pink color. Add eggplant and salt; stir in the broth mixture. Cover; reduce heat, and simmer 5 minutes.