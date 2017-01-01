Shrimp-and-Corn Chowder

Becky Luigart-Stayner
Yield
Serves 4
Health.com
March 2016

Looking for an easy shrimp and corn chowder recipe? Look no further. This easy and delicious soup recipe is ready in minutes.

Using only seven ingredients and with a cooking time of approximately 30 minutes, this soup is simplicity at its best. As the main ingredient, shrimp keeps the soup low-fat and low-calorie, but high in protein and rich in vitamin D. Enjoy with cornbread!

Ingredients

  • 3 cups low-sodium chicken broth
  • 3 cups diced red potatoes
  • 1 (16-ounce) package frozen white shoepeg corn, thawed
  • 1 bunch chopped scallions
  • 1/2 pound thawed shrimp, peeled, deveined, and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1/4 cup heavy cream or sour cream
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 259
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 18g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 29g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 107mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 503mg
  • Calcium per serving 42mg

How to Make It

In a medium saucepan, boil broth and potatoes 5 minutes. Add corn and white portion of scallion; simmer 8 minutes. Remove 2 cups; puree in a blender. Return to pot; stir in shrimp. Cook until bright pink; stir in cream, lemon juice, and scallion greens. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

