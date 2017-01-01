Stir-Fried Shrimp and Swiss Chard

Yield
Serves 4
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
  • Juice from 1 lime
  • 2 pounds thawed shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 3 to 4 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 1 1/2 pounds Swiss chard, stalks removed and slivered

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 355
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 50g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 14g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 345mg
  • Iron per serving 9mg
  • Sodium per serving 965mg
  • Calcium per serving 212mg

How to Make It

Stir together the soy sauce, lime juice, 1 tablespoon sugar, and 2 tablespoons water; set aside. Season shrimp with salt and pepper, and stir-fry in a hot nonstick skillet (or wok) with 1 tablespoon oil until pink. Transfer to a plate. Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil and garlic to wok; stir-fry 30 seconds. Add chard, and stir-fry until wilted. Season with salt and pepper; transfer to a platter. Pour in sauce mixture; boil 1 minute. Add shrimp; stir-fry until heated through. Spoon shrimp and sauce over greens.

