Tuna-Melt Tacos

Yield
Serves 4
Health.com
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup finely chopped Gala apple
  • 1 tablespoon light mayonnaise
  • 1 (6-ounce) can tuna in olive oil, lightly drained
  • 4 (6-inch) corn tortillas
  • Shredded Monterey Jack cheese with jalapeÃ±o peppers
  • Baby spinach

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 326
  • Fat per serving 21g
  • Saturated fat per serving 8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 18g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 0.0g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 58mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 612mg
  • Calcium per serving 222mg

How to Make It

Stir together first 3 ingredients plus salt and pepper to taste. Place a skillet over medium heat. Add 1 or 2 tortillas; sprinkle each with 1/4 cup cheese. When cheese melts, place 1/4 cup tuna salad and 1/4 cup spinach on 1 side of each tortilla; fold over. Press down with a spatula; heat 30 seconds. Repeat with remaining tortillas, cheese, tuna salad, and spinach.

