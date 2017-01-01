Whole-Wheat Bread with Walnuts, Sesame, and Pumpkin Seeds

Yield
serves 12
Health.com
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 package dry yeast (2 1/4 teaspoons)
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1/2 cup warm water (100° to 110°)
  • 1 1/2 cups plain low-fat yogurt
  • 6 tablespoons honey
  • 1/4 cup butter, melted and cooled
  • 2 1/2 cups whole-wheat flour
  • 3/4 cup chopped walnuts
  • 1/2 cup plus 2 teaspoons pumpkin seeds, divided
  • 1/2 cup plus 2 teaspoons sesame seeds, divided
  • 1 tablespoon salt
  • 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour, divided
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 large egg white, lightly beaten

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 202
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 7g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 15mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 36mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Dissolve yeast and sugar in warm water in a large bowl; let stand 5 minutes. Stir in yogurt, honey, and butter. Add whole-wheat flour, walnuts, 1/2 cup pumpkin seeds, 1/2 cup sesame seeds, and salt to yogurt mixture; stir well. Add 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, stirring to form a soft dough. Turn dough out onto a floured surface; knead until smooth and elastic. Add enough flour, 1 tablespoon at a time, to prevent dough from sticking to hands.

Step 2

Place dough in a large bowl coated with cooking spray; turn to coat top. Cover with plastic wrap; let rise in a warm place (85°), free from drafts, 1 1/2 hours, or until doubled in size. (Press fingers into dough. If indentation stays, dough has risen enough.) Punch dough down; divide in half. Shape each half into a 7-inch round loaf. Place loaves diagonally 3 inches apart on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Cover; let rise 40 minutes, or until doubled in size.

Step 3

Preheat oven to 350°. Brush egg white over loaves, and sprinkle with 2 teaspoons each pumpkin and sesame seeds. Bake at 350° for 25 minutes, or until the loaves are browned on bottom. Remove from pan, and cool on wire racks.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up