- Calories per serving 358
- Fat per serving 18g
- Saturated fat per serving 9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 9g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 104mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 750mg
Savory Cornbread Stuffing
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350°. Place oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat; add onion, celery, and carrot. Cook 10 minutes, stirring frequently. Stir in sage, thyme, salt, and pepper. Remove from heat.
Step 2
Whisk butter, eggs, and broth in a large bowl. Add onion mixture, whole-wheat cubes, and cornbread crumbs; toss. Spoon into a 13 x 9-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Cover and bake at 350° for 20 minutes. Uncover; bake 20 minutes more, or until top is toasted.