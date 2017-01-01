Savory Cornbread Stuffing

Yield
serves 12
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 1/2 cups finely chopped onion
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped celery
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped carrot
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons chopped fresh sage
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons dried thyme
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 8 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  • 3 large eggs
  • 1 (15.75-ounce) can fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth
  • 5 cups whole-wheat bread, cut into (1/2-inch) cubes
  • Cooking spray

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 358
  • Fat per serving 18g
  • Saturated fat per serving 9g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 9g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 104mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 750mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°. Place oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat; add onion, celery, and carrot. Cook 10 minutes, stirring frequently. Stir in sage, thyme, salt, and pepper. Remove from heat.

Step 2

Whisk butter, eggs, and broth in a large bowl. Add onion mixture, whole-wheat cubes, and cornbread crumbs; toss. Spoon into a 13 x 9-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Cover and bake at 350° for 20 minutes. Uncover; bake 20 minutes more, or until top is toasted.

