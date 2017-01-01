- Calories per serving 181
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 30mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 456mg
Homemade Cornbread Crumbs
This recipe goes with Savory Cornbread Stuffing
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 425°. Whisk together first 6 ingredients (through soda) in a large bowl. Combine buttermilk, butter, and egg in a small bowl; stir with a whisk. Add buttermilk mixture to cornmeal mixture, stirring until moist. Pour into a 9-inch baking pan coated with cooking spray. Bake 27 minutes, or until a wooden pick inserted into center comes out clean. Remove from pan, and cool on a wire rack.
Step 2
Tear cornbread into small chunks; place on a baking sheet. Bake at 425° for 15 minutes, or until lightly browned and toasted.