Homemade Cornbread Crumbs

Yield
8 cups of crumb
Health.com
March 2016

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup yellow cornmeal
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 4 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 3/4 cups buttermilk
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  • 1 large egg
  • Cooking spray

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 181
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 30mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 456mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 425°. Whisk together first 6 ingredients (through soda) in a large bowl. Combine buttermilk, butter, and egg in a small bowl; stir with a whisk. Add buttermilk mixture to cornmeal mixture, stirring until moist. Pour into a 9-inch baking pan coated with cooking spray. Bake 27 minutes, or until a wooden pick inserted into center comes out clean. Remove from pan, and cool on a wire rack.

Step 2

Tear cornbread into small chunks; place on a baking sheet. Bake at 425° for 15 minutes, or until lightly browned and toasted.

