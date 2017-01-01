- Calories per serving 111
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 101mg
Salad of Mixed Greens and Winter Fruit
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
To make the dressing, whisk together the olive oil and the next 5 ingredients (through pepper) in a small bowl. Add the kumquats.
Step 2
To make the salad, combine the lettuces and onion on a large platter, and toss gently to combine. Sprinkle the lettuces with the pomegranate seeds and almonds. Drizzle with the dressing, and serve.