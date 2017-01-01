Salad of Mixed Greens and Winter Fruit

Yield
serves 8-10
March 2016

Ingredients

  • Dressing:
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons white wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon stone-ground mustard
  • 1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 10 small kumquats, seeded and sliced
  • Salad:
  • 5 cups torn red leaf lettuce
  • 5 cups torn green leaf lettuce
  • 2 cups torn frisée
  • 1 1/2 cups red onion, sliced into rings
  • 3/4 cup pomegranate seeds
  • 1/3 cup sliced almonds, toasted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 111
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 101mg

How to Make It

Step 1

To make the dressing, whisk together the olive oil and the next 5 ingredients (through pepper) in a small bowl. Add the kumquats.

Step 2

To make the salad, combine the lettuces and onion on a large platter, and toss gently to combine. Sprinkle the lettuces with the pomegranate seeds and almonds. Drizzle with the dressing, and serve.

