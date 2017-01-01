Cardamom Rice Pudding

Yield
serves 8-10
Health.com
March 2016

You can find orange-flower water in the spice section or at natural or ethnic-food stores.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup basmati rice
  • 3 cups whole milk
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 3/4 teaspoon ground cardamom, divided
  • 1 teaspoon orange-flower water
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons chopped pistachios

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 167
  • Fat per serving 4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 10mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 165mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring 2 1/2 cups water and salt to a boil in a large saucepan. Add rice; cover, reduce heat, and simmer 20 minutes. Remove from heat; let stand 10 minutes.

Step 2

Stir in the milk, sugar, and 1/2 teaspoon cardamom. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, and simmer, stirring frequently, 20 minutes or until rice is tender and the mixture is thick and creamy. Place in a large bowl; cool to room temperature, stirring occasionally. Stir in remaining 1/4 teaspoon cardamom and flower water. Chill 4 hours. Sprinkle with pistachios.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up