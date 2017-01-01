Cardamom Rice Pudding

Bring 2 1/2 cups water and salt to a boil in a large saucepan. Add rice; cover, reduce heat, and simmer 20 minutes. Remove from heat; let stand 10 minutes.

Step 2

Stir in the milk, sugar, and 1/2 teaspoon cardamom. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, and simmer, stirring frequently, 20 minutes or until rice is tender and the mixture is thick and creamy. Place in a large bowl; cool to room temperature, stirring occasionally. Stir in remaining 1/4 teaspoon cardamom and flower water. Chill 4 hours. Sprinkle with pistachios.