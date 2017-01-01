Yogurt-Cucumber Dip

Yield
serves 10-12
Health.com
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 cups seeded, finely chopped English cucumber
  • 1 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 2 cups plain low-fat yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 48
  • Fat per serving 2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 3mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 267mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place the chopped cucumber in a colander, and sprinkle with 3/4 teaspoon salt. Toss well, and drain for 30 minutes. Place the cucumber on several layers of paper towels, and cover with additional paper towels. Let the cucumber stand for 5 minutes, pressing down occasionally to absorb any excess water.

Step 2

While cucumber drains, spoon yogurt into a colander lined with a double thickness of paper towels or a coffee filter. Let stand 5 minutes. Scrape into a bowl using a rubber spatula. Stir in cucumber, mint, oil, remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, pepper, and garlic. Refrigerate, covered, until ready to serve.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up