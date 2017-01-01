Cumin-Coriander Turkey Meatballs

Yield
serves 10-12
Health.com
March 2016
Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 2 slices home-style white bread (such as Pepperidge Farm)
  • 3 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro
  • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh dill
  • 3 tablespoons minced fresh parsley
  • 12 ounces ground turkey
  • 1 cup minced onion
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons ground coriander seeds
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 3/4 teaspoon ground allspice
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 large egg whites
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 85
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 22mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 255mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 400°. Place the bread in a food processor, and pulse 10 times to make coarse crumbs to measure 1 cup.

Step 2

Combine cilantro, dill, and parsley in a small bowl. Combine breadcrumbs, 4 1/2 tablespoons herb mixture, turkey, and next 8 ingredients (through garlic) in a large bowl. Shape into 46 (1-inch) meatballs.

Step 3

Spread 2 tablespoons oil over bottom of a jelly-roll pan; arrange meatballs in a single layer, and turn lightly to coat. Bake 15 minutes or until done, turning once. While hot, sprinkle with remaining herbs. Serve hot or at room temperature with Yogurt-Cucumber Dip.

