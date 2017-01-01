Cumin-Coriander Turkey Meatballs

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 400°. Place the bread in a food processor, and pulse 10 times to make coarse crumbs to measure 1 cup.

Step 2 Combine cilantro, dill, and parsley in a small bowl. Combine breadcrumbs, 4 1/2 tablespoons herb mixture, turkey, and next 8 ingredients (through garlic) in a large bowl. Shape into 46 (1-inch) meatballs.