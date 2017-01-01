- Calories per serving 122
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 305mg
Roasted-Broccoflower Salad with Orange Dressing
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 450°. Combine broccoflower and 1/4 cup of the olive oil in a large bowl. Arrange in a single layer on 2 jelly-roll pans; sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper. Roast at 450° for 20 minutes, stirring once. Add sprouts; roast 10 minutes, stirring once.
Step 2
Combine remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, rind, and next 4 ingredients (through capers) in a large bowl. Add vegetables; toss to combine. Drizzle with remaining oil.