Roasted-Broccoflower Salad with Orange Dressing

Yield
serves 12-14
Health.com
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 2 heads broccoflower (green cauliflower) or cauliflower, cut into florets (about 16 cups)
  • 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 cups trimmed Brussels sprouts, (about 1 pound), halved
  • 1 teaspoon grated orange rind
  • 1/4 cup fresh-squeezed orange juice
  • 1/4 cup coarsely chopped pitted kalamata olives
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 2 tablespoons capers

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 122
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 305mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 450°. Combine broccoflower and 1/4 cup of the olive oil in a large bowl. Arrange in a single layer on 2 jelly-roll pans; sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper. Roast at 450° for 20 minutes, stirring once. Add sprouts; roast 10 minutes, stirring once.

Step 2

Combine remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, rind, and next 4 ingredients (through capers) in a large bowl. Add vegetables; toss to combine. Drizzle with remaining oil.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up