Lemon-Mint Chicken Wings

Yield
serves 10-12

March 2016
Recipe Is:
Gluten-Free

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 tablespoons finely grated lemon rind
  • 2/3 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 cup coarsely chopped fresh mint, divided
  • 2 teaspoons ground cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 48 chicken drumettes (about 4 1/2 pounds) or chicken wings
  • Cooking spray

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 231
  • Fat per serving 15g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 22g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 92mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 193mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine the lemon rind, lemon juice, olive oil, 1/4 cup chopped mint, ground cumin, salt, black pepper, and minced garlic in a large bowl. Add the chicken drumettes, and toss to coat. Cover the drumettes, and marinate in the refrigerator for 20 minutes, tossing occasionally.

Step 2

Preheat the broiler. Place half the drumettes on a broiler pan coated with cooking spray, and broil for 15 minutes or until browned. Turn the drumettes over, and broil for 10 minutes on the other side or until the drumettes are done. Repeat the procedure with the remaining drumettes. Sprinkle drumettes with the remaining 1/4 cup chopped mint before serving (either hot or at room temperature).

