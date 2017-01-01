Ultimate Molasses Pumpkin Pie

Yield
serves 8
Health.com
March 2016
Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • Flaky Piecrust:
  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 6 tablespoons (3/4 stick) chilled unsalted butter, cut into small pieces
  • 2 tablespoons cold vegetable shortening
  • 1 large egg yolk, beaten
  • 2 to 3 tablespoons ice water
  • Filling:
  • 1 (15-ounce) can solid-pack pumpkin puree (100% pure pumpkin)
  • 1 cup heavy cream (or evaporated milk, if desired)
  • 1/2 cup packed dark brown sugar
  • 2 large eggs
  • 3 tablespoons unsulphured mild or robust-flavored molasses
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground allspice
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 419
  • Fat per serving 25g
  • Saturated fat per serving 14g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 144mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 331mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Make the piecrust: Place all the ingredients except the egg yolk and ice water into a food processor fitted with a metal blade; pulse at 1-second intervals until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. (Alternately, whisk together flour, sugar, and salt in a medium bowl. Cut in the butter and shortening with a pastry blender or 2 knives used scissors-fashion, until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in the yolk and ice water.)

Step 2

Add the egg yolk, and sprinkle on 1 tablespoon of the water. Pulse just until dough begins to clump together (add a little more water, if necessary). Don't overwork--this will make the dough tough. Turn dough out onto a large piece of plastic wrap, and press into a large, flat, hamburger-shaped disc. Wrap tightly, and refrigerate 30 minutes (or up to 2 days).

Step 3

At least 20 minutes before baking, position a rack in the middle of the oven. Preheat the oven to 400°. Place the dough on a clean tea towel lightly dusted with flour. Roll out to a 12- to 13-inch round. Transfer to a lightly buttered 9-inch glass pie plate. Gently press the pastry against the sides and bottom of the plate.

Step 4

Trim away all but 1 inch of overhanging dough. Turn the edge under, and use a fork or your fingers to crimp the edge. Place in freezer 5 minutes. Place an 8-inch square piece of buttered foil, butter side down, on top of the crust bottom. Bake at 400° for 8 minutes; remove from oven. Discard foil, and lightly prick the bottom and sides of the crust with a fork. Bake 5 to 8 minutes longer, until surface is dry but not brown. Let crust cool on a wire rack while you make the filling. Position a rack on the lowest shelf in the oven; reduce oven temperature to 350°.

Step 5

Whisk together the filling ingredients in a large bowl until smooth, and pour into the piecrust. Carefully return the pie to the oven. Bake at 350° for 55 to 65 minutes, or until the center is firm and not jiggly. Transfer the pie to a wire rack to cool completely. To serve, cut into 8 wedges.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up