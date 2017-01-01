Cranberry-Nut Bread

Yield
Serves 8 (serving size: 2 1/4-inch-thick slices)
Health.com
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 (1-pound) loaf frozen white or whole-wheat bread dough, thawed in refrigerator
  • Golden raisins
  • Dried cranberries
  • Chopped walnuts or hazelnuts

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 210
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 7g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 317mg

How to Make It

The day before, place dough in a large bowl coated with cooking spray; add 1/3 cup each raisins, cranberries, and nuts. Knead 2 minutes or until well-combined. Shape into a loaf, and place in a 9 x 5-inch loaf pan coated with cooking spray. Cover with plastic wrap; refrigerate overnight or until doubled in size. Preheat oven to 375°. Spray top of dough with cooking spray. Bake at 375° for 35 minutes. Cover with foil. Bake 15 minutes longer, or until loaf is browned on bottom and sounds hollow when tapped. Cool 10 minutes on a wire rack.

