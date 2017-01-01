- Calories per serving 313
- Fat per serving 12g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 14g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 24mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 570mg
Pizza with Brie, Sage, and Pine Nuts
Preheat oven to 400°. Flatten dough into a disk, and stretch to a 12-inch circle on a floured surface. Fold edge to form a 1/2-inch rim. Transfer to an ungreased baking sheet, and prick several times with a fork. Cut 5 ounces cheese into 1/2-inch pieces (including rind). Arrange on dough. Top with 3 tablespoons nuts and 2 teaspoons slivered sage. Bake at 400° for 20 minutes, or until golden brown. Cut into wedges, and serve hot.