Pumpkin Muffins

Photo: Karry Hosford
Yield
18 servings (serving size: 1 muffin)
Health.com
March 2016

These spicy pumpkin muffins are good for a quick breakfast on the run or to include in bag lunches. A combination of brown sugar and granulated sugar in the recipe creates a crunchy topping that contrasts with the moist, tender muffins.

Ingredients

  • 2 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup canned pumpkin
  • 3/4 cup fat-free sour cream
  • 1/3 cup fat-free milk
  • 1/4 cup vegetable oil
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 large egg white
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons brown sugar

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 164
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 19%
  • Fat per serving 3.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.9g
  • Protein per serving 3.5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 29.7g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 12mg
  • Iron per serving 1.2mg
  • Sodium per serving 269mg
  • Calcium per serving 78mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375°.

Step 2

Lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine flour and next 5 ingredients (flour through salt) in a medium bowl, stirring with a whisk. Make a well in center of mixture.

Step 3

Combine pumpkin and next 6 ingredients (pumpkin through egg white); add to flour mixture, stirring just until moist. Spoon the batter into 18 muffin cups coated with cooking spray.

Step 4

Combine 1 tablespoon granulated sugar and brown sugar; sprinkle over muffins.

Step 5

Bake at 375° for 25 minutes or until muffins spring back when touched lightly in center. Remove muffins from pans immediately; cool on a wire rack.

