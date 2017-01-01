Green Curry Paste

Yield
1 cup
Health.com
March 2016

A mortor and pestle are the most authentic tools for making curry paste, but feel free to use a clean coffee or spice grinder and a food processor they're a lot quiker and easier.

This recipe goes with Thai Shrimp Curry

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon coriander seeds
  • 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
  • 1 teaspoon black peppercorns
  • 1 cup chopped shallots (about 4 shallots)
  • 6 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro (leaves and stems)
  • 1/3 cup peeled, chopped fresh lemongrass (tender parts only, about 3 stems)
  • 2 tablespoons seeded, chopped serrano chili
  • 1 tablespoon water
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 6 chopped kaffir lime leaves, optional
  • 3 garlic cloves, chopped

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 19
  • Fat per serving 1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 0.0g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 39mg

How to Make It

Place the coriander seeds and cumin seeds in a small skillet over medium heat, and toast until fragrant (1 to 2 minutes). Let cool. Place spices in a spice or coffee grinder with peppercorns, and process until finely ground. Combine the spice mixture, shallots, and remaining ingredients in a food processor. Process until smooth. Refrigerate the remaining curry paste in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up