- Calories per serving 502
- Fat per serving 19g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 7g
- Protein per serving 43g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 96mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 1157mg
Sesame Noodles with Shredded Chicken
How to Make It
Remove the chicken from the bones, and discard bones. Shred the chicken into bite-size pieces. Cut the cucumber in half lengthwise, remove the seeds, and thinly slice. Toss all the ingredients, and add salt and freshly ground pepper to taste in a large bowl until combined.