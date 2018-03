Roasted Chicken with Cherry-Almond Pilaf

Bring 1 3/4 cups water to a boil in a large saucepan. Stir in carrots, cherries, rice with seasoning packet, and zest. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer 20 minutes, or until liquid is absorbed. Stir in 3 tablespoons parsley. Arrange rice on 4 serving plates, top with chicken, and sprinkle with remaining parsley. Serve with lemon wedges.