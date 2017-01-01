- Calories per serving 208
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 32mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 181mg
Chocolate Ricotta Muffins
This recipe is a great option for breakfast, lunch boxes, or an after school snack sometimes all in the same day. It's especially good for those who don't like regular breakfast foods.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 350°. Spray a 1/4-cup muffin tin lightly with cooking spray.
Step 2
Mix the flour and next 5 ingredients (through salt) in a large bowl.
Step 3
Place the cheese in a medium bowl. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Whisk in the milk and vanilla until blended. Fold the cheese mixture and oil into the flour mixture until just blended.
Step 4
Spoon the batter into the muffin cups, and bake 25 minutes, or until a wooden pick inserted into the center comes out clean. Remove the muffins from the pans immediately, and cool on a wire rack.