Chocolate Ricotta Muffins

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°. Spray a 1/4-cup muffin tin lightly with cooking spray.

Step 2 Mix the flour and next 5 ingredients (through salt) in a large bowl.

Step 3 Place the cheese in a medium bowl. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Whisk in the milk and vanilla until blended. Fold the cheese mixture and oil into the flour mixture until just blended.