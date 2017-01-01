Savory Buttermilk Corn Cakes

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat the oil in a small skillet over medium heat. Add the corn, bell pepper, and jalapeno, and cook 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat, and stir in the scallions. Set aside.

Step 2 Combine the flour, cornmeal, baking powder, soda, and salt in a large bowl.

Step 3 Whisk the buttermilk and eggs until smooth. Pour the buttermilk mixture into the flour mixture, and stir until just combined. Fold in the corn-pepper mixture.