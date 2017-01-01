Savory Buttermilk Corn Cakes

Yield
Makes 4 servings
Health.com
March 2016

To keep the cakes warm and crisp, transfer them to a rack on a baking sheet, and place the sheet in a 200° oven until serving time.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 cups frozen whole-kernel corn, thawed
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped red bell pepper
  • 1/4 cup seeded, finely chopped jalapeño pepper
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped scallions
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup yellow cornmeal, preferably stone-ground
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup buttermilk
  • 2 large eggs
  • Cooking spray
  • Sour cream, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 286
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 11g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 110mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 385mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat the oil in a small skillet over medium heat. Add the corn, bell pepper, and jalapeno, and cook 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat, and stir in the scallions. Set aside.

Step 2

Combine the flour, cornmeal, baking powder, soda, and salt in a large bowl.

Step 3

Whisk the buttermilk and eggs until smooth. Pour the buttermilk mixture into the flour mixture, and stir until just combined. Fold in the corn-pepper mixture.

Step 4

Heat a small nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray (or a little butter) over medium heat. Spoon about 1/3 cup batter into the hot skillet. Turn the pancakes when the tops are covered with bubbles and the edges are browned. Cook about 30 seconds until well-browned. Serve warm with sour cream, if desired.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up