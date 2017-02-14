- Calories per serving 248
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 12g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 14mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 387mg
Chai Oatmeal
"Rolled oats simmered in sweet, spice-infused milk make an exquisite breakfast cereal,"Katzen notes. Oat bran not only boosts the fiber, it also makes the oatmeal creamy and thick.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Combine the milk, salt, and spices in a small saucepan, and bring to a simmer over medium heat. Simmer 5 minutes, stirring constantly; add the honey, vanilla (if desired), oats, and bran (if desired), and stir until combined. Cook over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the oatmeal is thick and creamy. Serve hot with additional honey to taste.