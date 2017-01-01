- Calories per serving 116
- Fat per serving 3g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 361mg
Asian-Style Slaw
To shred the cabbage, remove any wilted outer leaves; then cut the cabbage in half, remove the core, and thinly slice.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Whisk together the dressing ingredients until the sugar is dissolved.
Step 2
In a large bowl, combine the cabbage, carrots, scallions, basil, and mint. Add the dressing, and toss well to coat. Sprinkle with the peanuts.