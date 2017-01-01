Raspberry Corn Muffins

Yield
Makes 12 muffins
Health.com
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup yellow cornmeal
  • 1/2 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 1/4 cups plain low-fat yogurt
  • 3 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 teaspoon grated lemon rind
  • 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 cup fresh raspberries
  • 1/2 teaspoon granulated sugar

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 157
  • Fat per serving 3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 2mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 265mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375°.

Step 2

Whisk together the flour and next 5 ingredients (through salt) in a medium bowl.

Step 3

Whisk together yogurt, oil, lemon rind, and eggs. Pour into the flour mixture, stirring until just blended. Spoon the batter into 12 muffin cups coated with cooking spray. Sprinkle evenly with raspberries and 1/2 teaspoon of sugar.

Step 4

Bake 20 minutes or until muffins spring back when touched lightly in the center. Remove from the oven and cool 5 minutes in the pan. Remove muffins from the pan and transfer to a wire rack to cool.

