Raspberry Corn Muffins

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 375°.

Step 2 Whisk together the flour and next 5 ingredients (through salt) in a medium bowl.

Step 3 Whisk together yogurt, oil, lemon rind, and eggs. Pour into the flour mixture, stirring until just blended. Spoon the batter into 12 muffin cups coated with cooking spray. Sprinkle evenly with raspberries and 1/2 teaspoon of sugar.