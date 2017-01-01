- Calories per serving 157
- Fat per serving 3g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 2mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 265mg
Raspberry Corn Muffins
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 375°.
Step 2
Whisk together the flour and next 5 ingredients (through salt) in a medium bowl.
Step 3
Whisk together yogurt, oil, lemon rind, and eggs. Pour into the flour mixture, stirring until just blended. Spoon the batter into 12 muffin cups coated with cooking spray. Sprinkle evenly with raspberries and 1/2 teaspoon of sugar.
Step 4
Bake 20 minutes or until muffins spring back when touched lightly in the center. Remove from the oven and cool 5 minutes in the pan. Remove muffins from the pan and transfer to a wire rack to cool.