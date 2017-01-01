Sweet-Potato Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 Whisk together the first 6 ingredients (through pepper).

Step 2 Place the potatoes in a saucepan, cover with water, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 13 minutes or until just tender; drain.

Step 3 Cook the beans in boiling salted water 4 minutes until crisp-tender. Drain and rinse beneath cold running water.