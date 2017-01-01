Chicken Sauté with Peaches and Basil

How to Make It

Step 1 Combine the salt and pepper in a zip-top plastic bag with the chicken. Seal and shake well. Melt the butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until bubbling. Add the chicken and cook 5 minutes per side until cooked through. Transfer to a plate and cover with foil; keep warm.

Step 2 Combine the peaches, broth, shallots, and lemon zest in the skillet with the drippings. Bring to a simmer and cook 3 minutes until heated through.

Step 3 Remove from heat and stir in the basil. Spoon the sauce and peaches over the chicken.