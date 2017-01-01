Mango-Ginger-Strawberry Smoothie

Yield
Makes 2 servings
March 2016

Whip up this smoothie for a refreshing treat after the pool that's easy to prepare and filled with fresh ingredients.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup chopped peeled mango
  • 1 cup hulled strawberries
  • 3/4 cup crushed ice
  • 1/2 cup vanilla low-fat yogurt
  • 1/4 cup cold water
  • 2 teaspoons minced crystallized ginger
  • 2 teaspoons honey

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 133
  • Fat per serving 1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 3mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 49mg

How to Make It

Combine all the ingredients in a blender and purée until well-blended. Pour into 2 glasses.

