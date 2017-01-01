Orange-Ginger Salmon with Sautéed Greens

Yield
Serves 4 (serving size: 1 salmon filet, 2/3 cup spinach mixture, and 1 1/2 teaspoons glaze)
Health.com
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
  • 2 teaspoons grated peeled fresh ginger
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated fresh orange zest
  • 4 (4-ounce) skinless salmon fillets (about 1 inch thick)
  • 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
  • 3 cups coarsely chopped fresh basil
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 pound fresh spinach, stems trimmed (about 16 cups)
  • 1 teaspoon dark sesame oil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 287
  • Fat per serving 16g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 7g
  • Protein per serving 27g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 67mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Sodium per serving 705mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine the soy sauce, ginger, brown sugar, and orange zest in a zip-top plastic bag. Add the fish and marinate 20 minutes (or longer in refrigerator). Remove the fish; reserve marinade.

Step 2

Heat the vegetable oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the fish and cook 3 minutes, without turning. Reduce heat to medium, turn the fish, and cover. Cook 3 minutes or until just cooked through. Transfer to a plate, cover with foil, and keep warm.

Step 3

Return the skillet to the heat. To make glaze, pour the marinade into the skillet and bring to a boil. Simmer 1 minute. Transfer to a bowl and cover with foil. Wipe out skillet with a paper towel.

Step 4

Return the skillet to medium-high heat. Add half the basil, salt, pepper, garlic, spinach, and 3 tablespoons water. Cover and cook 2 minutes, or until the spinach is wilted. Transfer to a bowl and repeat with remaining basil, salt, pepper, garlic, spinach, and water. Combine with other spinach and toss with sesame oil.

Step 5

Divide the greens among 4 plates. Top with the salmon, drizzle with glaze, and serve.

