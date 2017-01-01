Crisp Polenta Croutons

Yield
Serves 4
Health.com
March 2016

Ingredients

  • Half of a 16-ounce tube of basil- or herb-flavored polenta
  • Cooking spray
  • 1/2 cup (2 ounces) freshly grated Parmesan cheese
  • Your favorite escarole and bean soup or minestrone

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 97
  • Fat per serving 4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 10mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 332mg

How to Make It

Preheat the broiler to high. Cut the polenta into 1/2-inch slices. Place the slices on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Broil 4 minutes or until lightly browned. Turn the polenta slices over; sprinkle each with 1 tablespoon Parmesan. Broil 3 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool slightly, and cut each slice into 4 wedges.

