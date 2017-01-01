- Calories per serving 97
- Fat per serving 4g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 6g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 10mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 332mg
Crisp Polenta Croutons
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Preheat the broiler to high. Cut the polenta into 1/2-inch slices. Place the slices on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Broil 4 minutes or until lightly browned. Turn the polenta slices over; sprinkle each with 1 tablespoon Parmesan. Broil 3 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool slightly, and cut each slice into 4 wedges.