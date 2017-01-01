Crisp Polenta Croutons

Preheat the broiler to high. Cut the polenta into 1/2-inch slices. Place the slices on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Broil 4 minutes or until lightly browned. Turn the polenta slices over; sprinkle each with 1 tablespoon Parmesan. Broil 3 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool slightly, and cut each slice into 4 wedges.