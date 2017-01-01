Quick Cornmeal Pancakes

Yield
Serves 4
Health.com
March 2016

Ingredients

  • Vegetable oil
  • 1 (16-ounce) tube plain polenta, cut into 16 slices
  • Maple syrup
  • 1 cup fresh raspberries

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 166
  • Fat per serving 2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 234mg

How to Make It

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Pat polenta slices dry with a paper towel. Cook 4 minutes on each side or until lightly brown and crisp. Serve warm with syrup and raspberries.

