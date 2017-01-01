- Calories per serving 155
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 34%
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 24g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 34mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 58mg
- Calcium per serving 22mg
Chocolate Chip-Butterscotch Bars
Bar cookies filled with chocolate—and butterscotch—chips and finished off with a chocolatey drizzle won't fail to please. The sprinkling of chopped pecans is nice too.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
Combine first 3 ingredients in a large bowl; beat with a mixer at medium speed for 2 minutes or until mixture resembles damp sand. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in vanilla.
Stir together flour, baking powder, and salt in a bowl. Gradually add flour mixture, beating until blended. Stir in 3 tablespoons chocolate chips and butterscotch chips. Spread batter evenly into an 8-inch square baking pan coated with cooking spray. Sprinkle batter with nuts; lightly press into batter with fingers. Bake at 350° for 35 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted into center comes out clean. Cool in pan on a rack. Cut into 16 2- to 3-inch squares.
Place remaining 1 tablespoon chips in a small heavy-duty zip-top plastic bag; seal. Microwave on high 1 minute or until melted. Snip a hole in 1 corner of bag; drizzle chocolate over bars.